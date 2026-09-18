Second Degree Murder Charge Laid In Homicide Minden Hills Investigation

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Minden Hills Township.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, officers initiated a missing person investigation after a family member reported that they had been unable to reach 58-year-old Michael Walker, of Norland and were concerned for his well-being.

Despite extensive search and investigative efforts, he remained missing. As the investigation progressed, information gathered by investigators led them to believe his disappearance was the result of foul play.

As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Bazil Walker, 81 years old of Peterborough, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Second degree murder

• Indignity to a dead body

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on Thursday, September 24, 2026

The investigation is being conducted by the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing incident number E240026874. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.