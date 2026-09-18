Residents In North Bay, Minden Hills And Muskoka Lakes Can Apply For Flood Financial Support

The Ontario government is activating the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians ( DRAO ) program in specific areas of Billings, North Bay, Minden Hills and Muskoka Lakes that were affected by overland flooding from lakes, rivers, and creeks in April 2026. Residents, small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations in identified areas can now apply for financial support for damage caused by flooding that is not covered by insurance.

“We know that floods can have a devastating effect on residents, businesses and communities, and we are taking action to ensure that those impacted do not have to bear the unexpected cost of recovery alone,” said Rob Flack, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government made a promise to protect Ontario, and providing support in times of natural disasters is one way we are translating that commitment into action.”

In April 2026, snowmelt, saturated ground and repeated rainfall caused rivers, creeks and lakes to overflow, resulting in widespread overland flooding across areas in northeastern, central and eastern Ontario.

“When disaster strikes, people need to know there is a path forward,” said Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “By expanding the DRAO program to these additional communities, we’re helping more Ontario residents get back on their feet.”

The disaster assistance program applies to a primary residence and its basic contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. Eligible applicants can receive financial assistance for emergency expenses including:

clean up expenses

costs to repair or replace essential property

basic emergency expenses like evacuation costs.

“This spring, when flooding threatened communities across Ontario, Ontario Corps members were on the ground filling sandbags, setting up flood barriers and supporting reception centres,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response and MPP for Simcoe North. “We stood with Ontarians then, and we continue to stand with them today. Our government is committed to providing support and helping communities recover from the impacts of these floods.”

To find out if they may be eligible for assistance, if they are in the activation area and for next steps, individuals, small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations should review the map and program guidelines available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance. The application deadline is January 18, 2027.