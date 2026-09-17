Person To Identify After Multiple Fraud Incidents In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud investigation.

On August 13, 2026, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a theft that had occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The victim reported that their credit card had been stolen while they were shopping at a Bracebridge grocery store and then used at various retail locations.

Police were able to gather surveillance footage and are asking members of the public to call if they are able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you remain wish to remain anonymous, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Incident number for reference is E261167352.