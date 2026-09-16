New Couchiching Fest Brings Local Vendors, Community And Waterfront Activities To Orillia

The Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce is excited to introduce Couchiching Fest, a brand-new community event taking place Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20 at the Port of Orillia.

Couchiching Fest will celebrate local creativity, small business and community, bringing together a variety of artisans, vendors, handcrafted goods, unique products and local treats for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Taking place along the waterfront at the Port of Orillia, Couchiching Fest will offer attendees an opportunity to shop local, discover new businesses and enjoy the waterfront while supporting local entrepreneurs and makers.

To further encourage local businesses to take part, members of the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce receive a 50% discount on vendor fees. The discount is part of the Chamber’s efforts to promote shopping local and create opportunities for local businesses to connect with the community.

As part of the inaugural event, the Port will also host a Paddle Board Race on Saturday, September 19 at 3:00 PM. Paddle boarders will start from the finger docks at A-Dock and race along the waterfront.

Registration for the Paddle Board Race is free. Participants can bring their own paddle board or rent one through SunRise Yoga Studio for $30 per board. Board rentals must be booked in advance.

“We’re excited to launch Couchiching Fest and bring a new event to the Orillia waterfront,” said Allan Lafontaine, Executive Director of the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to create an event that brings people together, highlights local businesses and gives the community another opportunity to enjoy everything our waterfront has to offer. We also want to encourage people to shop local and support the businesses, artisans and makers who help make our community such a great place to live and visit.”

Couchiching Fest is free to attend and will take place at the Port of Orillia, located at 50 Lightfoot Drive.

Couchiching Fest

Saturday, September 19 & Sunday, September 20, 2026

Port of Orillia – 50 Lightfoot Drive, Orillia

Free Admission

Paddle Board Race

Saturday, September 19 at 3:00 PM

Port of Orillia – A-Dock / Finger Docks

Registration: Free