Three Youths Face Ten Counts Of Charges In Gravenhurst Mischief Case

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals in relation to an investigation involving multiple acts of mischief that occurred in Gravenhurst.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to multiple reports of mischief that occurred during the very early morning hours in the town of Gravenhurst. Parked vehicles were damaged after rocks were thrown from a moving vehicle resulting in smashed windows. At this point, 10 vehicles were reportedly damaged that were parked on First Street South, Winewood Avenue West, Muskoka Road South, Main Street and Oriole Crescent.

As a result of their investigation, utilizing surveillance footage and information from members of the public, police arrested and charged three Port Sydney youths, aged 14, 16 and 17 years old, each with 10 counts of Mischief. They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Youth Court – in Bracebridge on November 5, 2026 to answer to their charges. The accused’s identities are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police are asking for more information from the public as there may be more victims who have not yet come forward. Area residents are also asked to check any home surveillance footage; the suspects were operating a dark pickup truck between 1:30 – 3:00 a.m..

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Bracebridge OPP tell Muskoka411 that the 14 and 16 year old youth’s are the same people charged in connection to the mischief (10 counts) as well as damaging the rainbow bridge pet memorial in Gravenhurst. They both have court dates for each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you remain wish to remain anonymous, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Incident number for reference is E261347571.