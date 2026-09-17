Two Youths Charged For Damaging The Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial in Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in relation to a mischief to the Rainbow Bridge pet memorial in Gravenhurst.

During the very early morning hours on August 26, 2026, at 12:10 a.m., a group of five people walking on the boardwalk at the Gravenhurst Wharf caused significant damage to the Lions Clubs Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial. The suspects tore down two banner style signs, along with another placard that was affixed to the railing and another nearby sign and threw them into the water.

On September 16, 2026, police arrested and charged two Port Sydney youths, aged 14 and 16 years old, with Mischief. They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Youth Court – in Bracebridge on November 5, 2026 to answer to their charge. The accused’s identities are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the publics assistance in identifying the remaining three individuals. They are described as one male party wearing white shoes, dark sweat pants and a grey long sleeve shirt with very short dark hair, two females, one with long dark hair and glasses, dark jeans, white shoes and a dark shirt and the other with long light brown hair, blue jeans and a sheer see through top. All involved appear between the ages of 14-19 years of age.

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Bracebridge OPP tell Muskoka411 that the 14 and 16 year old youth’s are the same people charged in connection to the mischief (10 counts) as well as damaging the rainbow bridge pet memorial in Gravenhurst. They both have court dates for each incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you remain wish to remain anonymous, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Incident number E261234280.