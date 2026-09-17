Bracebridge Home Hardware Named Best Home Hardware In Central Canada

Bracebridge Home Hardware has been named Best Home Hardware – Central Region at the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards and Celebration. The awards were presented at Home Hardware Stores Limited’s 2026 Homecoming event in Toronto on Sept. 16, 2026.

Home Hardware Stores Limited representatives and Bracebridge Home Hardware Dealer-Owners at the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards.

“Receiving the Best Home Hardware Award for the Central Region is a

tremendous honour for our entire team,” said Rob Clark, Dealer-Owner. “For the

past 19 years, we’ve focused on creating a store where customers know

they’ll receive friendly, knowledgeable service and find what they need quickly

and easily. Our success comes from the dedication of our long-time staff, who

take pride in helping every customer and making each visit a positive

experience. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to our loyal

customers, whose continued support has made this achievement possible. We are

incredibly grateful to be part of the Bracebridge community and proud to represent

Home Hardware.”

Bracebridge Home Hardware was one of 17 stores recognized with a Proud of My

Home Achievement Award. Recipients are recognized for excellence in customer

service, team performance, and store presentation, while playing an active role in

Dealer network initiatives.

“On behalf of everyone at Home Hardware Stores Limited, I’d like to congratulate

Bracebridge Home Hardware on this well-deserved recognition,” said Cory Hahn,

Territory Manager, Central Retail Operations, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “It is

inspiring to see Dealers like Rob and Kaija setting a high standard for customer

experience and store excellence. I look forward to their continued success, supported

by their hardworking team.”