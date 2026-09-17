Bracebridge 150 Legacy Projects Receive National Recognition 

The Town of Bracebridge has received national recognition for its innovative approach to celebrating its 150-year anniversary, earning the Destination Development Award from the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

The award, presented at the EDAC Conference in Moncton, New Brunswick, recognizes projects that create or enhance physical assets and infrastructure that contribute to a community’s tourism appeal and long-term destination development.

The award recognizes the Town’s Bracebridge 150 Legacy Projects, an initiative that transformed the community’s 150-year anniversary from a year of celebration into a lasting investment in the community’s future. Rather than focusing exclusively on one-time events, the Town used the milestone as an opportunity to create permanent assets that enhance the visitor experience while providing meaningful benefits for residents.

The initiative included four complementary projects:

Bracebridge 150 Forest – the creation of a new municipal parkland featuring 150 trees and expanded recreational opportunities;

– the creation of a new municipal parkland featuring 150 trees and expanded recreational opportunities; Memorial Park Bandshell – the replacement of the aging bandshell with a modern gathering space for concerts, festivals, community celebrations and cultural programming;

– the replacement of the aging bandshell with a modern gathering space for concerts, festivals, community celebrations and cultural programming; Storybook Trail at Woodchester – new original storytelling, illustrations and public art creating an engaging, family-friendly attraction; and the

– new original storytelling, illustrations and public art creating an engaging, family-friendly attraction; and the Heritage Walking Trail – renewed interpretive signage along the downtown waterfront, encouraging residents and visitors to explore Bracebridge’s history and heritage.

The Town’s approach demonstrates how milestone anniversaries can create opportunities for communities to invest in their long-term future. By connecting parks, trails, heritage, recreation, culture and public gathering spaces under one legacy vision, the projects create a network of experiences that encourage residents and visitors to explore different areas of the community.

These projects were developed and delivered through collaboration across the Town, with contributions from municipal staff, Council, the Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area, Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, tourism organizations, local businesses, artists, contractors, sponsors, service clubs and volunteers. The EDAC Destination Development Award is a reflection of this collective effort from everyone who helped make Bracebridge 150 a meaningful celebration with a lasting legacy.