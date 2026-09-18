Police Continue To Seek Public Assistance In Torrance Homicide Case

One year after Tyler Penasse was killed in Torrance, police continue to actively pursue investigative leads and are renewing their appeal for information.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, shortly after 12:00 p.m., the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a deceased person discovered in a remote area near Hardy Lake Road in Torrance. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Tyler Penasse (also known as Tyler Pellerin-Penasse) of West Nipissing. His death was deemed a homicide.

On Friday, August 21, 2026, police announced a $50,000 reward offered by the Government of Ontario for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Tyler Penasse’s death.

The same day, a billboard featuring the reward was installed along Highway 17 West between Cache Bay and Verner, where it is visible to eastbound traffic.

A photo of Tyler is not being shared at this time, in accordance with the family’s wishes.

The investigation is continuing by the Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by OPP’s Forensic Identification Services, and North East and Central Region crime units.

Investigators encourage anyone who was in the areas of Hardy Lake Road, Torrance, Bala, Wahta or Gravenhurst between Sunday, September 14, 2025, and Monday, September 15, 2025, or who may have information related to this investigation, to contact the dedicated OPP tipline at 1-833-941-5865. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.