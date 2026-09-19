LCBO Launches New We’re All In On Ontario Campaign

LCBO is launching We’re All In on Ontario, a new promotional campaign that makes it easier for customers to discover, choose, and enjoy Ontario-made products in store and online. The campaign, which will run into mid-October, is putting LCBO’s record setting catalogue of more than 4,600 Ontario-made beverages front and center with expanded front of store placement and high visibility displays, new in-store tasting opportunities, and enhanced “Buy Ontario” branding.

Customers looking to discover the best that Ontario alcohol producers have to offer will also benefit from tailored recommendations and specialty selections from LCBO’s team of trusted product consultants, who are undergoing enhanced education across all product categories. As part of this campaign, LCBO staff will highlight their top local picks and provide expanded tasting opportunities for customers, helping connect them with phenomenal local products right from our own backyard.

LCBO is also introducing new products to its retail assortment with a special product call, which will add fresh Ontario-made products from small producers to our shelves. This builds on LCBO’s work to expand access to a record number of Ontario wine, beer, cider, spirits, and ready-to-drink beverages, including 291 new Ontario VQA wines and 338 new Ontario craft beers added this past year.

“We’re All In on Ontario is about giving local alcohol producers more opportunities to connect with customers and making it simple for people to choose products that support jobs in their own communities,” said Aaron Campbell, Interim President & CEO, LCBO. “This campaign is a testament to our commitment to invest in our province’s people, communities, producers, and businesses while helping customers discover the exceptional quality, variety, and craftsmanship of Ontario-made beverages.”

We’re All In on Ontario is another step in LCBO’s year-round commitment to support local, which saw product sales increase by more than half a billion dollars last year, representing 20% growth. In that period, LCBO launched “The EH List” on lcbo.com to highlight local wines, spirits, ciders, beers, coolers, and cocktails, while adding maple leaf symbols in store to make Ontario and Canadian-made products easier to find. LCBO also increased shelf space for VQA wines, expanded dedicated local spirits sections and craft beer displays, increased local cider offerings in select stores, and delivered specialized staff training to hundreds of employees so they can better advise customers on local products.

As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, LCBO will also launch its Support Local fundraising campaign from September 24 through October 11, raising funds to support essential food security programs across the province. Last year, LCBO’s Support Local campaign raised $2.6 million to support food rescue, food banks, and community-based programs that help provide nutritious meals to Ontarians in need. Customers can also assist the Support Local fundraising campaign with the purchase of specialty tote bags, available at select LCBO stores and online at lcbo.com, with 100% of net proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels programs across Ontario.