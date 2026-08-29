Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic Tees Up $1.5M For Georgian Bay General Hospital

August 25, 2026 – One hundred and forty-four golfers gathered at Midland Golf & Country Club on July 17, 2026, for the 9th annual Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic, raising an incredible $251,315.42 in support of a Pharmacy modernization through the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation’s We See You: Inside and Out Campaign.

The event marked a significant milestone, bringing the tournament’s total contribution to the GBGH Foundation to more than $1.5 million since 2016. This year’s fundraising supports a renovation of the Pharmacy at GBGH, modernizing one of the hospital’s most important clinical support areas, creating a more efficient workspace for staff while strengthening the safe delivery of medications and pharmaceutical care.

“The Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic has become one of the most successful and inspiring community fundraising events in our region,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “For nine years, Glenn and an incredible committee of volunteers have brought people together to invest in our hospital. Reaching $1.5-million raised is an extraordinary milestone, and it’s a testament to the generosity of everyone who has supported this event along the way.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic has become a powerful force for local health care fundraising, supporting priorities like the MRI, Mammography, surgical services and more. Through the generosity of sponsors, golfers, volunteers and donors, the tournament has continually evolved to meet the hospital’s greatest needs while helping advance the GBGH Foundation’s mission.

“What started as a golf tournament has become so much more,” says Glenn Howard, tournament chair. “Every year, we’re blown away by the generosity of our community. Seeing everyone rally behind our hospital is incredibly rewarding, and we’re grateful to every person who has helped us reach this milestone.”

While the 2026 event marked an important milestone, organizers are already looking ahead to an even bigger celebration. The 10th annual tournament in 2027 will be the final event held under the Glenn Howard Charity Golf Classic banner, with an ambitious goal of raising $500,000 on July 16. Achieving that target would bring the tournament’s lifetime contribution to $2-million for GBGH.

“The bar has been raised once again,” adds Kaczanowski. “With one tournament left to play, we’re excited to see our community take one more swing at making history for local health care.”

For more information about the We See You: Inside and Out campaign, visit: https://weseeyougbgh.ca/.