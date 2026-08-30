Janine Marson Celebrates 45 Years Of Teaching By Bringing Generations Of Students Together

The Table Art Gallery & Hub is pleased to present Sapphire Blue – 45 Years of Inspiring Artists, a special two-day exhibition celebrating Muskoka artist and educator Janine Marson and the many artists she has inspired throughout her 45-year teaching career.

Taking place September 4–5, 2026, the exhibition is the realization of an idea Janine has been nurturing since 2020. To mark this significant milestone, she invited former and current students who have taken her classes over the years to exhibit and sell their work alongside her—with no participation fee.

“This is a very special show designed to celebrate this significant milestone, but also to

celebrate all of YOU who have benefitted from my guidance and mentorship,” says Marson.

Rather than a traditional retrospective, Sapphire Blue celebrates the legacy of a teacher

through the artists she has encouraged and inspired. The exhibition brings together a

diverse collection of artistic voices and provides participating artists with the opportunity to

showcase their work in a professional gallery setting.

The exhibition also has a strong community connection. Janine’s relationship with The Table

Soup Kitchen Foundation began through volunteering, making The Table Art Gallery & Hub a meaningful venue for the celebration. A portion of the proceeds will support The Table’s

essential community services.

“I wanted the right venue for this celebration and an opportunity to open people’s eyes to

just how important art is to our well-being, joy and happiness,” says Marson.

PUBLIC INVITATION

Sapphire Blue – 45 Years of Inspiring Artists

The Table Art Gallery & Hub, Table Plaza, Huntsville

Friday, September 4: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Saturday, September 5: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Artist Reception: Saturday, September 5, 1–3 p.m.

The reception will feature live music, refreshments, an artist talk by Janine and remarks

from The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will support The Table Soup Kitchen Foundation’s essential services, which provide food, shelter, and practical support to people

in our community who are hungry, hurting, and homeless.

Table Art Gallery & Hub Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 10am-5pm