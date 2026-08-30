Regional OPP Commander Issues Statement Following Charges Laid Against Officers From Southern Georgian Bay Detachment

A/Chief Superintendent Coyer Yateman, Regional Commander of Central Region for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), has provided a statement following charges laid against officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment.

“The OPP acknowledges the significance of the recent charges laid against members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment. We recognize the seriousness of these reports and understand the impact they may have.

Our communities place a great deal of trust in the OPP, and incidents such as these can challenge that trust.

Accountability, professionalism and integrity are fundamental to maintaining public confidence. The OPP remains committed to these principles. Police officers are necessarily held to a higher standard due to the authorities granted to them. When concerns are raised about the conduct of our employees, they are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. No member of our organization is above the law.

As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of those who came forward, the OPP is unable to discuss specific details or evidence related to the case. We will continue to respect the independence of both the judicial process and the Special Investigations Unit’s mandate.

Trust is earned through actions, not words. We remain committed to doing the work necessary to maintain the confidence of our communities. Residents deserve to receive high-quality policing services and should expect nothing less.”

– A/Chief Superintendent Coyer Yateman, Regional Commander, Central Region