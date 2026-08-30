Huntsville Hawks U9-1 Capture Provincial Championship

The Huntsville Hawks U9-1 Bloomfield Construction lacrosse team are provincial champions after an impressive run at the Ontario Lacrosse Association (OLA) Provincials in the Durham Region from August 2-4.

The young Hawks, all just seven and eight years old, competed in the U9 B division against teams from across the province and capped off the tournament with an emphatic 8-1 victory over the Arthur Aces in the championship final.

The championship is the first provincial title for the Huntsville Hawks since the U13 team captured its division in 2022.

The Hawks entered provincials after an outstanding regular season, posting a 19-9-1 record, good for 17th overall in the province and a spot in the B division.

In round-robin play, Huntsville finished first in its pool with a 2-0-1 record, earning victories over the Clarington Gaels and Wallaceburg Griffins, along with a tie against the Orangeville Northmen.

The Hawks carried that momentum into the playoff rounds, defeating the Guelph Regals in the quarter-finals before advancing to the semi-finals against the Owen Sound North Stars.

That set up a championship matchup against the Arthur Aces, where the Hawks delivered a dominant performance to claim the U9 B provincial title with an 8-1 win.

The championship caps an exceptional season for a group of young athletes who have worked hard throughout the year, supported by their coaches, families and the Huntsville lacrosse community.

Champions Parade

Huntsville District Minor Lacrosse will celebrate the team’s achievement with a Champions Parade on August 31.

The parade will begin at Huntsville Public School at 5:15 p.m., travelling down Main Street and then up Brunel Road before concluding at the Active Living Centre.

Fans, family members and community supporters are encouraged to come out along the parade route to celebrate and congratulate the young provincial champions.

Congratulations to the Huntsville Hawks U9-1 Bloomfield Construction team on an incredible season and their provincial championship!