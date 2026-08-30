More Than Words: Muskoka Novel Marathon’s $330,000 Mystery

Muskoka Novel Marathoners have written a lot of words in the

past 25 years and raised a lot of funds for adult literacy services in the process –

more than anyone expected.

“The 25-year total was a mystery because we lost track,” KM Wehrstein, convenor

for the 2026 Muskoka Novel Marathon, told marathon participants and guests during

the marathon, held at Port Sydney Community Hall on July 16-19. “I went through

old files, fundraiser lists, and emails – all kinds of stuff – and I figured out a number

that is close.”

Wehrstein told a shocked audience that the nonprofit creative challenge, which

invites writers of all experience levels to pen a complete novel within 72 consecutive

hours, had raised more than $330,000 for Huntsville YMCA Learning Services and

its free adult literacy programs, since 2002.

The audience burst into cheers and applause.

The total raised included at least $17,500 raised as part of the 2026 marathon;

however, donations continued to come in and final totals were not yet calculated, as

more funds were expected before the awards ceremony in September.

The 25th anniversary marathon welcomed 32 in-person and 18 online participants

who wrote a combined 1,500 pages over the weekend. The 24 participants who

submitted their work for judges’ feedback – and a chance at Best Novel or Best

Spanish Novel – accounted for 376,291 words of the total words written this year.

“For a quarter century, the Muskoka Novel Marathon has brought together writers,

volunteers, and supporters who share a common belief that literacy changes lives,”

said Jill Tettman, President and CEO for YMCA Simcoe/Muskoka, in a video

message to participants. “Twenty-five years doesn’t happen by accident. It happens

when people care deeply about the community and are willing to put in the time and

effort to make something special happen.”

Danielle Neilson, Manager of Major and Planned Giving for YMCA Simcoe/Muskoka,

applauded the dedication of the volunteers, participants, sponsors, donors, and

supporters who continued to ensure the event endured.

“Very few events reach 25 years, and even fewer continue to grow and thrive after

everything we’ve experienced over the last several years,” said Neilson. “Yes, this is

a celebration of writing. But it’s also a celebration of generosity, community, and the

incredible impact that a group of passionate people can have when they come

together for a common purpose.”

She noted that literacy continues to be a challenge for many adults across Canada

with millions of people struggling without the skills they need for everyday life.

Often, they struggle quietly and alone.

“That’s why this event matters so much,” said Neilson. “Your time … and the

generosity you’ve inspired through your fundraising will help someone gain skills,

confidence, and opportunities they may never have had otherwise.”

Shelby Wynia, Community Engagement Specialist for YMCA Simcoe/Muskoka,

noted that 108 adults registered for literacy programs – and 95 per cent completed at

least one learning activity – in 2025.

“That number tells us that when barriers are removed and people are given the

opportunity to learn, they show up. They stay engaged,” said Wynia. “They keep

moving forward.”

Marathon dollars, she said, had specifically supported laptops for learners, rural

community outreach, and transportation costs for learners to access literacy

services. Those services included one-on-one literacy tutoring, small-group

instruction, reading and writing development, numeracy and math upgrading,

academic preparation for continuing education, digital literacy, and English as a

Second Language.

“Digital literacy is just as important as traditional literacy – it’s applying for a job,

accessing government services, booking medical appointments, sending an email,

using a computer with confidence,” she said. “These are essential life skills and,

thanks to your fundraising, more people have the opportunity to learn them.”

She thanked everyone for their life-changing support.

“The words written, the funds raised, and the support shared in this room are

creating real opportunities for learners across our community,” Wynia added.

Results for the 2026 Muskoka Novel Marathon – including winners and the final total

raised – will be announced at a wrap-up party at Huntsville YMCA Employment and

Learning Centre, 60 King William Street, on Saturday, September 26, 2026, and

virtually via Zoom.