OPP Charge Three Youth In Connection With An Assault investigation In Midland

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three youth in connection with an assault investigation in Midland.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to an active assault occurring at a convenience store located on Midland Avenue, in Midland. Officers arrived and spoke with a 17-year-old male who reported being assaulted. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident. The investigation determined that a weapon was involved in the altercation. As a result, three youths were identified and charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

A 16-year-old from Midland was charged with;

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Breach of Recognizance

Additionally, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Midland, have each been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

The identities of the accused are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). All three are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice youth court at a future date to answer to the charges.

The investigation determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is committed to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please call police at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at stopcrimehere.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).