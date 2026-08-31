Aircraft Crashes In Wooded Area Near Creemore

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with emergency services, responded to a report of an aircraft crash in a wooded area near County Road 9, near the Village of Creemore in Clearview Township.

On August 29, 2026, at approximately 4:22 p.m., Huronia West OPP responded to the aircraft crash.

The aircraft crashed in a wooded area. The operator, a 46-year-old male from Clearview Township, was transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transport Canada has been notified about the collision.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.