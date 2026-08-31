Two Individuals Fined For Illegally Fishing Black Sturgeon River Walleye

Two individuals from Southern Ontario have been fined a total of $4,040 for multiple offences under the Ontario Fishery Regulations:

Chunyang Liu of Scarborough pleaded guilty to catching and retaining walleye from the Black Sturgeon River during the closed season. He was fined $1,050 and ordered to permanently forfeit the walleye and his fishing equipment.

Mifeng Li of East Gwillimbury pleaded guilty to catching and retaining walleye from the Black Sturgeon River during the closed season, fishing without a licence and obstruction of an officer carrying out their duties. He was fined $2,990 and ordered to permanently forfeit the walleye and his fishing equipment. In addition, he received a two-year probation order prohibiting the possession or use of fishing equipment and a lifetime fishing ban in Ontario.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on September 18, 2025, conservation officers were conducting a fisheries inspection on the Black Sturgeon River in the Nipigon area when they encountered Chunyang Liu and Mifeng Li fishing from the riverbank. While officers were inspecting Liu, Li fled the area. The conservation officers found walleye in Liu’s possession during the inspection. With assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police, officers later located Li and found him in possession of walleye taken from the Black Sturgeon River.

The ministry helps protect walleye populations in the Black Sturgeon River by enforcing fisheries regulations and addressing the illegal harvest of walleye during the closed season. The river is closed to walleye fishing year-round for conservation purposes and to support the rehabilitation of Lake Superior’s Black Bay walleye population.

Justice of the Peace Julie Goulet heard the case regarding Chunyang Liu in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on May 20, 2026.

Justice of the Peace Desmond Berry heard the case regarding Mifeng Li in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on July 13, 2026.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.