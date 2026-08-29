OPP Remind Motorists That School Buses Are Returning To Area Roads Soon

As students across Ontario return to the classroom, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert and exercise extra caution as school zones become busier and traffic increases during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times. While some school districts have already resumed classes, many others will welcome students back on September 8, resulting in increased traffic volumes near schools, school bus stops, and pedestrian crossings.

One of the most important responsibilities drivers share is ensuring the safety of children boarding and exiting school buses. When approaching a school bus displaying flashing amber lights, motorists should be prepared to stop. Amber lights indicate the bus is preparing to load or unload passengers and will soon activate its red overhead warning lights.

Once a school bus has stopped and its red overhead warning lights are flashing, drivers must stop, as required by law, and remain stopped until the red lights are no longer flashing and the stop arm has been withdrawn. On roads without a physical median, traffic travelling in both directions must stop. On roads separated by a physical median, only vehicles travelling behind the bus are required to stop.

Pedestrians also play an important role in road safety. Students and parents are encouraged to use designated crosswalks and intersections whenever possible. Before crossing the road, look left, right, and left again, make eye contact with drivers, and ensure vehicles have stopped before stepping into the roadway. Where crossing guards are present, always follow their instructions.

Whether travelling by vehicle, bicycle, school bus, or on foot, everyone has a responsibility to help keep children safe.

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Slow down and obey posted speed limits, especially in school and community safety zones.

Eliminate distractions and focus on the road at all times.

Watch for children who may unexpectedly enter the roadway.

Be prepared for increased traffic during school arrival and dismissal times.

Never pass a stopped school bus displaying red overhead warning lights.

Use designated crosswalks and intersections when crossing the road.

Follow the directions of crossing guards and school safety personnel.

The OPP is committed to keeping Ontario roads safe and is asking all road users to do their part as students return to school. A few extra seconds of patience and attention can help prevent a tragedy and ensure every child arrives safely at school and returns home at the end of the day.