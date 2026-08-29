OPP Looking For Tips After Break And Enter In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the publics assistance after a break and enter into a local business.

On August 28th, 2026, at approximately 1:47 a.m., officers from the Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a business on Main Street East near Brunel Road in the Town of Huntsville.

Investigation determined that an unknown suspect gained entry to the business by breaking a window. Once inside, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has surveillance footage from the time of the occurrence to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, reference E261243406. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.