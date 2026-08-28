The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a mischief to the Rainbow Bridge pet memorial in Gravenhurst.

During the very early morning hours on August 26, 2026, at 12:10 a.m., a group of five people walking on the boardwalk at the Gravenhurst Wharf caused significant damage to the Lions Clubs Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial. The suspects tore down two banner style signs, along with another placard that was affixed to the railing and another nearby sign and threw them into the water.

Suspects are described as three male parties, one wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, a large chain around his neck and a backward hat; the second wearing work boots, brown pants and a dark shirt with dark hair and the third wearing white shoes, dark sweat pants and a grey long sleeve shirt with very short dark hair. They were with two females, one with long dark hair and glasses, dark jeans, white shoes and a dark shirt and the other with long light brown hair, blue jeans and a sheer see through top. All involved appear to be young adults and/or teens.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you remain wish to remain anonymous, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Incident number E261234280.