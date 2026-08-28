50th Annual Fred McFadden Run Happening This Weekend

What started as one man’s end-of-summer run with a few friends in the 1970s has become a 50-year long tradition bringing together generations of Muskoka cottage families and neighbours together.

“The event began in 1976 when my father, Fred McFadden, invited a few friends to join him for an end-of-summer run from the Crestwood Motel back to our family cottage on Cooper Point, Lake Muskoka,” said Tim McFadden.

Over time, the run turned into a cherished annual tradition called the Crestwood Run, marking the close of the cottage season before Labour Day weekend. After the run/walk each year, participants continue to gather for coffee, muffins and conversation, with a different neighbour hosting the post-run celebration annually.

In 1980, the Crestwood Run also became a charitable fundraiser, originally supporting Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Over the years, donations from the small community event have raised more than $50,000 for local and national charities.

“For the 50th, we’ve raised close to $4000 for the Terry Fox Foundation,” said McFadden. “We are hopeful that we’ll exceed our goal of $5000.”

Some of the other charities that the run has supported include: South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, Andy’s House Hospice Muskoka, Sick Kids Hospital, Run for the Cure, Campfire Circle, Canadian Blood Services, Heart and Stroke Foundation, and several local volunteer firefighting organizations.

After Fred McFadden passed away in 1993, the event was renamed the Fred McFadden Cooper Point Run in his memory, and it has continued across multiple generations of cottage families and neighbours.

“Being able to continue this tradition while celebrating and honouring my dad at the same time means so much to my family,” McFadden said. “We are very excited for our run/walk tomorrow, and we are really quite proud that we reached the 50th anniversary!”

What has remained most meaningful over the years are the three pillars that have always defined the event: fitness, community, and giving.

This year’s event will take place on August 29th and will start at the old Crestwood Inn & Restaurant, located at 177 Medora St RR 1, Port Carling. Walkers depart at 8:30am with runners following at 9am.