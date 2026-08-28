14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Operator Faces Seven Charges After Attempting To Flee From Bracebridge OPP

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged the operator of an electric dirt bike after they attempted to flee from police in Bracebridge.

On Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting general patrols in the town of Bracebridge and noticed an electric powered dirt bike style vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner on Manitoba Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Douglas Drive and the operator appeared to slow down and comply and then attempted to flee by driving through a ditch. The operator became dislodged from the bike and officers placed him under arrest.

Police have charged the 14-year-old Bracebridge youth with the following highway traffic act offenses:

Careless Driving

Fail to stop for police

Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Drive motor vehicle – no permit

Driver – no helmet or improper helmet

Drive without proper rear light – motorcycle

He will appear in provincial offences court in Bracebridge on November 12, 2026 to answer to his charges.

Bracebridge OPP has received multiple complaints from members of the public about the ongoing unsafe and often harassing behaviour exhibited by young people operating e-bikes and electric dirt bike style vehicles. No one under the age of 16 years is permitted to operate an e-bike and electric dirt bikes are not permitted to be driven on the roads at all, regardless of age.