Carjacking On Hwy, 400 Off Ramp To County Road 93

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a carjacking and seeking witnesses and video footage from the public.

On, Wednesday, August 26, 2026, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred on the Highway 400 off ramp to County Road 93 in Springwater Township.

The preliminary investigation has determined that three male suspects were travelling in a black sedan. Two suspects were described as being of South Asian appearance, while the third was described as having a darker complexion. The suspects allegedly forced the victim to stop on the off-ramp, removed the victim from their vehicle, and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle. A firearm was alleged to have been observed during the incident. No injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2023 Red Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 bearing Ontario licence plate CFPC805. If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information related to the occurrence, to contact police. Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam footage, residential security camera footage, or surveillance video from the area during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huron West OPP at 1-888-310-1122, quoting reference number E261237015. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.p3tips.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.