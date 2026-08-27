OPP Officer From Gravenhurst Charged With Firearm Offences

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Professional Standards Unit (PSU) has charged an OPP officer in relation to an on-duty incident.

On Thursday, May 7, 2026, an OPP officer discharged a firearm during a training exercise, where firearm use was neither required nor authorized. The OPP PSU launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Monday, August 10, 2026, Harinder Thakur, 34 years old of Gravenhurst, who is a Provincial Constable with seven years of service, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Careless use of a firearm

Reckless discharge of a firearm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Provincial Constable Thakur is a member of the OPP Emergency Response Team and is currently suspended from duty with pay in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act.