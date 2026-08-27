Courier Driver Robbed While Making A Delivery In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved.

On August 26th, 2026, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred on Deerhurst Summit Drive in Huntsville involving a delivery driver.

Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered a condominium building, assaulted the delivery driver, stole a package valued at approximately $5000, and fled the area in a vehicle described as a small teal or blue-grey sedan.

The suspect is described as:

· Male, black

· Approximately 35 to 45 years of age

· Approximately 5’10” to 6’0″ tall

· Approximately 150 to 180 pounds

· Hair held back by a head covering or garment

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed a vehicle matching the description in the area, or has dash camera, doorbell camera, or surveillance footage from the time of the occurrence to contact the Huntsville OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122, reference occurrence E261235582. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.