81-Year-Old CNE Superfan Barbara Jean Batten Of Bracebridge To Receive The Fair’s First-Ever “Golden Ticket”

81-Year-Old CNE Superfan to Receive the Fair’s First-Ever “Golden Ticket”
Lifetime admission ticket will be bestowed to Barbara Batten, who will celebrate an unbroken attendance streak of 81 years
Barbara Jean Batten, who was raised in Toronto and Scarborough (and now resides in Bracebridge, ON), may very likely be one of the CNE’s most dedicated patron, having never missed a single year of attending The EX since she was born.
Her family’s connection and memories at the CNE span as far back as 1930s when her father competed in the music competitions, winning various harmonica medals that have become family heirlooms. Her parents took her to the CNE as an infant, and she has never missed a year since 1945. As the oldest of four siblings, Barbara’s love for the CNE has carried through multiple generations and created cherished memories, including attending with her critically ill sister, Donna, whose final wish was to experience the CNE with her family before her untimely passing.
Barb (L) and her sister Donna as teenagers at the CNE.
Upon discovering Barbara’s story, CNE organizers were inspired to recognize her lifelong patronage and bestow its first-ever CNE Golden Ticket, on Friday, August 28. A special ceremony will take place inside the Princes’ Gates, attended by her family members, CNE staff, and CNE CEO Mark Holland who will present Barbara Batten with the Golden Ticket that will not only be an official keepsake, but will grant her CNE admission for as many years as she would like to attend.
“We’ve received so many moving stories from dedicated CNE fans over the years; and are always finding ways to thank and recognize some of the exceptional people who are the heartbeat of our Fair, and why we do what we do,” says CNE CEO Mark Holland. “Last year, we hosted a Marriage on the Midway ceremony for a CNE-loving couple; and this year, we’re thrilled to introduce our first-ever Golden Ticket that will serve for future years as a CNE tradition to recognize a patron who has surpassed a Gold milestone of 50+ years of attending the Fair.”
Barbara Jean Batten has never missed a CNE since 1945; seen here with her daughter, enjoying her favourite pastime, the Birthday Game.
A CNE music competition medal that awarded to Barb’s father in 1932.