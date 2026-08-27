81-Year-Old CNE Superfan Barbara Jean Batten Of Bracebridge To Receive The Fair’s First-Ever “Golden Ticket”

Barbara Jean Batten, who was raised in Toronto and Scarborough (and now resides in Bracebridge, ON), may very likely be one of the CNE’s most dedicated patron, having never missed a single year of attending The EX since she was born.

Her family’s connection and memories at the CNE span as far back as 1930s when her father competed in the music competitions, winning various harmonica medals that have become family heirlooms. Her parents took her to the CNE as an infant, and she has never missed a year since 1945. As the oldest of four siblings, Barbara’s love for the CNE has carried through multiple generations and created cherished memories, including attending with her critically ill sister, Donna, whose final wish was to experience the CNE with her family before her untimely passing.