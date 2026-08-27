Swiss Chalet In Bracebridge Is Hiring Servers

From Swiss Chalet Bracebridge:
Looking for a great job in Bracebridge📍? Join the Swiss Chalet team today! We’re officially hiring Servers for our 150 Muskoka District Road 118 West location.
If you bring high energy, a passion for great customer service, and love a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you.
Location: 150 Muskoka District Rd 118 W, Bracebridge
Position: Server
How to Apply: Send your resume directly to swiss1919@recipeunlimited.com or drop by in person!
*This post is sponsored by Swiss Chalet in Bracebridge