Paramedic Attacked After Responding To Crash On Hwy. 522

An Arnstein resident is facing multiple Criminal Code charges, including impaired operation, following a single-vehicle collision in East Mills Township.

On Friday, August 14, 2026, at approximately 5:10 p.m., members of the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Paramedic Services (EMS), and the Argyle Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a single-vehicle collision on Highway 522 near Olivers Road in East Mills Township. The caller reported that a driver had crashed a vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired.

Paramedics arrived on scene prior to police and began transporting the driver for medical assessment. During transport, the driver reportedly became combative with paramedics, threatened emergency personnel, damaged ambulance equipment, and threw an object at a paramedic.

Police located and arrested the individual, who was then transported to a local hospital. Further testing was conducted at the hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Ryan, 35 years old, of Arnstein, has been charged with:

· Assault

· Assault with a Weapon

· Mischief Over $5,000

· Operation While Impaired by Alcohol

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

· Dangerous Operation

· Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay.

In addition to the criminal charges, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP and Parry Sound District Paramedic Services remind the public that violence, threats, and aggressive behaviour toward first responders will not be tolerated. Paramedics deserve to work in a safe environment while providing emergency assistance to members of the public.