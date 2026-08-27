Dementia Can’t Wait: Three Huntsville Rotary Clubs Bring Community Together For Dementia Home Care Conversation

Dementia doesn’t just affect the person who receives a diagnosis. It affects spouses, children, grandchildren, caregivers and entire families — often leaving them to navigate a complicated home care system while trying to care for someone they love.

Recognizing the need for greater awareness and community conversation, the three Rotary Clubs serving Huntsville— Rotary Club of Huntsville, Rotary People of Action Huntsville and Rotary Club of North Muskoka — are joining together to host a free public awareness event focused on dementia and home care.

“Dementia Can’t Wait: A Community Conversation on Dementia Home Care” will take place on September 17, 2026, at Trinity United Church in Huntsville. The evening will feature a screening of the documentary No More Silent Battles, followed by a panel discussion with experts who will explore the realities of dementia care and the challenges

families face when trying to access support at home.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the film beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The documentary follows the deeply personal journeys of four families as they navigate a bureaucratic and confusing home care system. It exposes the often-unseen battles caregivers face while trying to secure appropriate care and support for their loved ones.

At the same time, No More Silent Battles highlights possibilities for change, illustrating the profound impact that specialized support, community involvement and unwavering family love can have.

“Dementia doesn’t affect only the person who receives the diagnosis. It affects spouses, children, grandchildren, caregivers and entire families,” said Gord Mitchell, one of the event organizers. “As Rotary Clubs, we believe in bringing people together to identify important issues in our community and create opportunities for meaningful conversation. This event is about raising awareness, giving families a voice and helping our community better

understand the realities of dementia home care.”

A Conversation Beyond the Film

Following the screening, attendees will hear from a panel featuring Dr. Jenny Ingram, Geriatric Specialist and Director, and Bill Lockington, Founding Partner of LIF Lawyers LLP and Chairperson of the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland & Haliburton.

The discussion will explore the realities of dementia care, the challenges of navigating home care and the importance of ensuring individuals and families have access to compassionate, appropriate support.

The organizers hope the evening will encourage people to ask questions, share experiences and consider how the Huntsville community can better support people living with dementia and the families who care for them.

Dementia Can’t Wait: A Community Conversation on Dementia Home Care

Rotary Club of Huntsville • Rotary People of Action Huntsville • Rotary Club of North Muskoka

No More Silent Battles

September 17, 2026

Dementia Can’t Wait • September 17, 2026 • Huntsville, Ontario

ROTARY CLUB OF HUNTSVILLE

SERVICE • COMMUNITY • AWARENESS

ROTARY PEOPLE OF ACTION HUNTSVILLE

HUNTSVILLE, ONTARIO

ROTARY CLUB OF NORTH MUSKOKA

WORKING TOGETHER

Trinity United Church, 33 Main Street East, Huntsville, Ontario

Free Admission — Registration Required

This is a free public awareness event, but advance registration is mandatory. Space is limited, and community members are encouraged to register in advance.

Registration is available at www.NoMoreSilentBattles.com (scroll to the bottom to register).

Those who are unable to attend but would like more information can contact info@nomoresilentbattles.ca