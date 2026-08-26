Barb Bridgeman Announces Candidacy For Township Of Muskoka Lakes Councillor, Ward 3, And District Council

From Barb Bridgeman:

Barb Bridgeman, long-time resident and community advocate, has announced

that she will once again run in the upcoming municipal election. This time, Barb is

seeking both a seat in Ward 3 and also a seat on District Council. The election will

take place on October 26th, with advance voting beginning October 14th.

Barb has experienced Muskoka as both a cottager (61 years) and a permanent

resident (8 years). She understands the demands of our seasonal economy and

the pressures they place on local residents and existing infrastructure. Some of

the choices facing Muskokans are hard and so Barb’s financial acumen,

collaborative style and data-driven approach all meet the need for local and

informed decision-making . Barb has volunteered in the community for the

Library, understanding and reducing generational poverty, and Andy’s House. She

also sits on the Committee of Adjustment for the Township (current).

Barb is returning to municipal politics because the need for representation by a

local resident who understands the changing “landscape” for both seasonal and

permanent residents is crucial now. There is not enough formal protection for the

natural features of the Muskoka landscape that matter most to residents.

She feels we need results in the following areas:

● Balancing development and environmental protection with enforcable

regulations that protect our biggest economic assets (lakes and rivers) from

becoming liabilities

● Restoring and updating essential Muskoka infrastructure

● Balancing budget allocations across the District

● Delivering on the District’s commitment to innovative solutions for

affordable housing.

As a seasonal resident of Muskoka for 61 years and a permanent resident since

2018, Barb brings a deep understanding of Muskoka along with a distinguished

record of service: Ward 3 Councillor, MLT, 2018-2022; Chair of the Planning 2018

2022; Committee of Adjustment member (2019-present), Member of the Library

Board (2018-present).

To learn more about Barb and how to meet her, please visit her campaign website

at barbbridgeman.ca . You can also sign up for Barb’s highly-praised newsletter

by the link provided here: Newsletter Signup .