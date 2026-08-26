Barb Bridgeman Announces Candidacy For Township Of Muskoka Lakes Councillor, Ward 3, And District Council

From Barb Bridgeman:
Barb Bridgeman, long-time resident and community advocate, has announced
that she will once again run in the upcoming municipal election. This time, Barb is
seeking both a seat in Ward 3 and also a seat on District Council. The election will
take place on October 26th, with advance voting beginning October 14th.
Barb has experienced Muskoka as both a cottager (61 years) and a permanent
resident (8 years). She understands the demands of our seasonal economy and
the pressures they place on local residents and existing infrastructure. Some of
the choices facing Muskokans are hard and so Barb’s financial acumen,
collaborative style and data-driven approach all meet the need for local and
informed decision-making . Barb has volunteered in the community for the
Library, understanding and reducing generational poverty, and Andy’s House. She
also sits on the Committee of Adjustment for the Township (current).
Barb is returning to municipal politics because the need for representation by a
local resident who understands the changing “landscape” for both seasonal and
permanent residents is crucial now. There is not enough formal protection for the
natural features of the Muskoka landscape that matter most to residents.
She feels we need results in the following areas:
● Balancing development and environmental protection with enforcable
regulations that protect our biggest economic assets (lakes and rivers) from
becoming liabilities
● Restoring and updating essential Muskoka infrastructure
● Balancing budget allocations across the District
● Delivering on the District’s commitment to innovative solutions for
affordable housing.
As a seasonal resident of Muskoka for 61 years and a permanent resident since
2018, Barb brings a deep understanding of Muskoka along with a distinguished
record of service: Ward 3 Councillor, MLT, 2018-2022; Chair of the Planning 2018
2022; Committee of Adjustment member (2019-present), Member of the Library
Board (2018-present).
To learn more about Barb and how to meet her, please visit her campaign website
at barbbridgeman.ca . You can also sign up for Barb’s highly-praised newsletter
by the link provided here: Newsletter Signup .