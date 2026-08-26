Maple Leaf Marinas’ Fuel Your Hospital Fundraiser Raises More Than $36,000 For Local Hospitals

Seven-year fundraising initiative brings total community impact to more than $192,000

Maple Leaf Marinas is proud to announce that its seventh annual Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser raised more than $36,000 for six local hospitals across Ontario, bringing the campaign’s cumulative donations to more than $192,000 since its inception in 2020.

Held over the August long weekend at all 21 Maple Leaf Marinas locations, Fuel Your Hospital sees up to 20 cents from every litre of fuel pumped donated to the hospital serving each marina community.

While less-than-ideal boating weather throughout the long weekend impacted fuel volumes and kept this year’s campaign from reaching its ambitious $45,000 fundraising goal, boaters across Central Ontario still came out to support the initiative and helped generate another significant contribution to local healthcare.

“We continue to be incredibly proud of how our boaters, fuel partners and marina teams rally behind Fuel Your Hospital each year,” said Derek Lubert, President of Maple Leaf Marinas. “Weather is always something we can’t control in the boating industry, but even with challenging conditions this year, our communities helped raise more than $36,000 for six hospitals. To know that this program has now generated more than $192,000 for local healthcare is something everyone involved can be proud of.”

Funds raised through this year’s campaign will support Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation and Brightshores Health System Foundation.

Fuel Your Hospital was created in 2020 as a way for Maple Leaf Marinas to give back to the communities its marinas call home. What began as a grassroots initiative has continued to grow, with boaters, employees and fuel partners coming together each year to support healthcare close to home.

With more than $192,000 now raised over seven years, the campaign is approaching another major milestone: $200,000 in cumulative donations to local hospitals.

“Supporting the communities where we live, work and boat has always been at the heart of this initiative,” added Lubert. “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who fueled up, helped spread the word or supported the campaign this year, as well as our fuel partners whose contributions help make Fuel Your Hospital possible. We look forward to

continuing to grow the program and reaching that next milestone.”