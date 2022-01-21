Two Minden Hills Residents Face Robbery Charges

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is currently investigating a robbery in the Township of Minden Hills.

On January 20, 2022, shortly before 1:30 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a home on Parkside Street in Minden.

The suspects were located a short time later, with the assistance of City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers, and arrested without incident. A firearm was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, Tanya Lescan (age 39) and Jeffery Wittred (age 55), both of Minden Hills, have been charged with:

Robbery using firearm

Assault

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of schedule 1 substance-cocaine

Both accused are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay, on January 21, 2022.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web-tip at www.khcrimestoppers.com/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.