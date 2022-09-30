Two Local Residents Charged After Collision On Muskoka Road 169

Bracebridge OPP responded to a call for service on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township north of Glen Orchard on Tuesday September 27, 2022 at 3:22 p.m. after a school bus operator witnessed a collision and the vehicle fled. The school bus was stopped with all its lights engaged and stop arm extended and a child had just exited the bus when a southbound Chevrolet Express work van lost control, rolled over eventually coming to rest on its wheels again and fled the scene toward Glen Orchard.

Police say witnesses described that the white van had “Muskoka Wide Plumbing” logos on it.

Fortunately, no one was injured however it was a frightening experience for the child and school bus operator.

Officers were able to locate the badly damaged suspect vehicle and two individuals at an address on Muskoka Road 169 and the logos had been stripped from the vehicle. Officers subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Daniel Bray of Gravenhurst, ON and 20-year-old Bryden Croft of Bracebridge, ON each with Obstruct Police.

Police are trying to find out who was driving.

They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on November 15, 2022 to answer to their charges.

Police are continuing the investigation into the factors the precipitated the crash and are asking anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage of the previous driving or event to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.