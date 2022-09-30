Arts Orillia brings you the 2022 Orillia Jazz Festival – October 14th to 16th at the Orillia Opera House. Don’t miss this remarkable lineup of talent!

➔ Friday, October 14th, 7:30pm: Trinity – Music, Dance, & You with music by the brilliant Thompson Egbo-Egbo Trio and choreography !

➔ Saturday, October 15th, 7:30pm: Copacabana performed by Orillia’s very own Brassworks and the community’s next generation!

➔ Sunday October 16th, 2:00pm: Take 5: Dave Brubeck (Words & Music) Featuring Vern Dorge (alto sax), Terry Clarke (drums), Neil Swainson (bass), and Lance Anderson (words and piano)

Thompson T. Egbo-Egbo has seduced audiences around the world with his versatile and passionate performances. Between his various interpretations of the American songbook and disguised melodies of Sir Elton John, Nirvana or Rihanna – one thing is certain –It will be hard to tell who is having more fun, the audience or Thompson himself! Catch him playing with Jeff Halischuk (drums) and Randall Hall (bass). This dynamite trio will share the stage with five powerful women dancing to choreography by Canadian Jazz Dance virtuoso – Vicki St. Denys.

Up next? See Brassworks – a talented group of Orillia’s finest music experts. This band is passionate about jazz repertoire and brass ensemble playing. They are reinvigorating the big band tradition to critical and popular acclaim and will play with a selection of talented youth musicians from Orillia.

To finish off this spectacular weekend of talent, catch Lance Anderson playing Dave Brubeck with an accompaniment of tales from behind the curtain and inside the recording studio! Lance calls Orillia home, but he’s spent an exciting career in the Canadian music spotlight as a Juno award winning producer. He’s also the 2014 Maple Blues Award ‘Keyboardist of the Year’.

Orillia’s downtown will be pulsing with local artists playing at the finest participating restaurants. See Arts Orillia for details. And don’t miss the after party hosted by their partners at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. for a fabulous late night performance with Denielle Bassels, Friday October 14th at 9:30pm. Make a reservation to secure your seat and receive 25% off at their retail store if you book accommodation at The Champlain Hotel.

Receive 15% off at the The Champlain Hotel with a Jazz Festival ticket purchase. Tickets available through the Orillia Opera House box office.