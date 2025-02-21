Two Inmates That Escaped From Beaver Creek Institute Located At A Toronto Hotel

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began conducting a search for two inmates who were at large from Beaver Creek Institute in Gravenhurst, ON on February 19, 2025 and are reporting that both men were brought back into custody.

On February 19, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report from Beaver Creek Institute-Minimum in Gravenhurst, ON that two inmates, 68-year-old Michael Karas and 70-year-old Jay Sedore, were unaccounted for during a scheduled head count at dinner.

The Muskoka Crime Unit with the assistance of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and Toronto Police Service located the two inmates in a hotel shortly before 8:00 p.m. this evening in the Greater Toronto Area. Both were safely brought into police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.