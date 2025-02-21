Students From Brazil And The Philippines Are Loving North Bay And Canadore College

Canadore College recognizes internationalization as a fundamental aspect of its strategic vision. The presence of international students enriches the academic and campus environment, fostering a diverse and inclusive learning experience for all.

A group of six students — five from the Philippines and one from Brazil – have come to Canadore through two Global Affairs Canada exchange programs that promote international collaboration and academic development. The Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) program, a partnership between Canada and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aims to reduce poverty in ASEAN’s developing countries and support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By facilitating scholarships and educational exchanges, SEED contributes to the achievement of all the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals while strengthening connections between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region. The Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program (ELAP), introduced by the Government of Canada in 2009 under the Global Affairs Canada International Scholarships Program, is a short-term exchange initiative. It focuses on developing future leaders in Canada while fostering collaboration between Canadian and international post-secondary institutions.

“I wanted to come to Canada because it has always been a dream of mine to explore new opportunities, learn new things, and experience a culture so different from the Philippines,” said Hencez Heart Miral Taborno, a SEED recipient who is enrolled in business programs at Canadore. “Coming to Canada is also a dream that my mother has carried in her heart since she was young. I feel so blessed knowing I am fulfilling that dream for her.”

“The lessons that I am hoping to learn in my time here at Canadore College are about the best practices of truth and reconciliation with the Indigenous peoples of Canada,” said Jun Arthur Acil Binayao, a SEED recipient who is enrolled in the Indigenous Wellness and Addictions program. “The Indigenous peoples in Canada have been revitalizing their culture. These best practices will enable me to apply what works in the context of our community.”

“As an ELAP student, I wanted to come to Canada to explore different perspectives, methodologies, and techniques in the IT field that would help me grow both as a professional and as a person,” said Bruno Ferreira Da Silva, who is enrolled in the Computer Programming program. “I believe this exchange will significantly enhance my skill set and deepen my understanding of computer science and programming.”

“Living with my Indigenous friends from the Philippines, participating in Indigenous activities hosted by Canadore College, and engaging with Canadians in everyday life will help me learn to appreciate diversity and respect differences,” said Ferreira Da Silva.

“Brazil and the Philippines are not new markets for Canada,” said Laura Solano Moya, Director, Canadore International. “This is the first time academic partners from these regions — University of Tocantins (Brazil) and Northern Bukidon State College (Philippines) — submitted applications for the short-term exchange programs.”

“The six students are bringing with them a world of new experiences and stories to share with the Canadore community, but perhaps the most impactful is that they will broaden the Canadore community world perspective with their different customs and languages,“ Solano Moya said.