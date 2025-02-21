Suspect Arrested In Connection With Theft From Midland Store

Through investigation and the assistance of community members, the suspect have been arrested and charged as follows.

Barry Philip ASSANCE 40 years of Orillia was arrested and charged criminally with Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING in relation to the theft from the Midland Home Depot on February 13, 2025

and was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 27, 2025.

Again, Investigators wish to thank those community members & media partners who assisted in this investigation.

Previous Story:

FROM/DE SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY DETACHMENT DATE: February 19, 2025

OPP Seeking Assistance in Theft of Retail Product from Midland Store

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a theft of retail product from the Midland Home Depot store.

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint from store security on February 13, 2025,reporting an unknown individual walked out of the store without attempting to pay for a Milwaukee Tool M18 Fuel 1-inch SDS rotary hammer drill Serial number of 1001625327.