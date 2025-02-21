McDonald’s Is Going Back In Time With The ’95 McFlurry

McDonald’s Canada is teaming up with the Toronto Raptors to celebrate the McFlurry® and the team’s 30th anniversary by unveiling the ‘95 McFlurry. This tasty tribute – available to Ontario fans only – rocks the classic 1995 Raptors’ purple and red colours with creamy vanilla soft serve blended with red popping candy and blueberry flavoured syrup.

“It’s not every day that you celebrate the 30th anniversary of two Canadian icons, but with the McFlurry and the Raptors celebrating 30 years, we wanted to craft a delicious way for fans to express their pride and mark this huge milestone,” said Melissa Hains, Director, Field Marketing at McDonald’s Canada.

Since its creation in 1995 by local franchisee Ron McLellan in Bathurst, New Brunswick, this famous Canadian treat has become a beloved classic worldwide.

“We took inspiration from the Raptors’ original colours to create a vibrant flavour that brings back the fun and nostalgia of the 90s”, said Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald’s Canada. “The ‘95 McFlurry is a tribute to the McFlurry and the Raptors’ journey, and we wanted to give fans a treat that captures the excitement and the energy of being courtside with every spoonful.”

The ‘95 McFlurry is hitting the court, but it’s only here for a limited time; make a fast break to participating McDonald’s restaurants in Ontario and get yours before the buzzer sounds.