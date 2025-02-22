Michael Thompson Sexual Assault Trial Hears Testimony From Second Complainant

A woman testifying in the sexual assault trial of Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson said she felt “scared” and “trapped” when he allegedly forced himself on her during a weekend at a Muskoka cottage in 2022.

Thompson, a longtime councillor for Scarborough Centre and former deputy mayor, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from allegations by two women who were at the cottage with him over the Canada Day weekend that year.

Testifying in Bracebridge court on Friday, the second complainant said she was heavily intoxicated when Thompson woke her up, led her to a bedroom, and attempted to engage in sexual activity despite her repeatedly telling him “no.”

“I just knew I couldn’t do anything. I was drunk. I didn’t know where I was. I felt trapped,” she told the court.

She testified that Thompson rubbed his penis on her face and neck before ejaculating. She later went to the bathroom to clean herself and returned to bed. The next morning, she said Thompson tried to kiss her and asked for her phone number. She provided it, she said, to avoid confrontation but had no intention of speaking with him again.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Leora Shemesh suggested the woman was the one who initiated the encounter, woke Thompson, and invited him for drinks. The complainant denied the claim, saying, “Everything you’re saying absolutely did not happen.”

The first complainant, who testified in December, alleged Thompson inappropriately touched her under her bikini while applying sunscreen. Both women’s identities are protected by a publication ban.

The second complainant reported the alleged assault to Ontario Provincial Police on Sept. 8, 2022, after experiencing ongoing distress and fear about potential repercussions due to Thompson’s political influence. She testified that in the days following the alleged assault, she had nightmares and became increasingly paranoid, wondering if Thompson, given his government position, might retaliate. She said she received multiple text messages from him afterward, including one that read: “Thinking of fun times at the cottage.” Concerned about her safety, she hesitated before ultimately deciding to go to the police.

The trial began in October, with further testimony expected in the coming months.