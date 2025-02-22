Township Of Lake Of Bays 2025 Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Funding Available

Are you a business or property owner ready to renovate, expand, or develop? The Township of Lake of Bays is now offering 2025 funding through its Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Whether you’re looking to revitalize your storefront, do structural upgrades, or increase your property’s appeal, financial support is available to help bring your vision to life. You may be eligible for funding to assist with:

Encouraging expansion and diversification of existing businesses

Encouraging beautification and visual appeal

Encouraging housing development

Encouraging new tourism and business activity

Foster public art

These initiatives are designed to revitalize properties in a way that enhances the public realm and contributes to the overall vitality of the four vibrant settlement areas—Baysville, Dorset, Dwight, and Hillside. Take the first step towards turning your plans into reality! To discover more about the CIP and how it can help you achieve your goals while contributing to the Township’s ongoing growth and success, visit Lakeofbays.on.ca/CIP.