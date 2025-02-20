New Online Archive Celebrates Bracebridge’s History

As the Town of Bracebridge marks its 150-year anniversary, a remarkable piece of its heritage is coming to life online. The Town is pleased to announce the launch of the Bracebridge Digital Archive, an extensive online database showcasing Bracebridge’s rich history through hundreds of artifacts, including postcards, photographs, newspaper clippings, and more.

The Bracebridge Digital Archive is comprised of the objects and archives in the Woodchester Collection, which have been in the Town’s care since the closure of the Woodchester museum in 2010. The collection includes materials directly relating to the historic property, the Bird family, the Bird Woollen Mill, Rene Caisse and Essiac, and the broader history of Bracebridge.

Following the adoption of the Woodchester Collection Management Policy in 2023, the Town embarked on an ambitious digitization project, prioritizing accessibility and preservation. The virtual collection not only ensures the long-term care of these irreplaceable artifacts but also invites the community to engage with Bracebridge’s history like never before.

A Digital Milestone for Cultural Preservation

This digital artifact database offers a glimpse into the Town’s past, celebrating the people, places, and stories that have shaped Bracebridge over the past century and a half. This digital initiative brings unprecedented public access to a catalogue of historical items, offering residents and history enthusiasts the opportunity to explore Bracebridge’s legacy from the comfort of their own homes. The database is an ongoing project with more entries to be added.

History of Woodchester

Woodchester was built in 1882 by industrialist Henry James Bird and quickly became a Bracebridge landmark due to its unique octagonal shape. It was turned into a historic house museum in the late 1970’s, displaying objects and housewares to mimic the interior of a home circa 1915.

For more information about Woodchester, visit bracebridge.ca/woodchester.

Join the Celebration

Throughout 2025, the Town is celebrating its past, present and future and encourages the community to get involved. Share your favourite stories, memories, places, photos and more at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150.

Quotes

“As we celebrate 150 years of Bracebridge, the launch of the Bracebridge Digital Archive is a proud moment for our community. This project is about preserving our shared history while making it accessible to everyone. It’s an invitation to reflect on where we’ve come from as a community and celebrate the legacy we’re building for future generations.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge