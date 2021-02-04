Two Huntsville Residents Face Drug Charges Again

On February 3, 2021 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP observed two parties travelling in a vehicle together contrary to conditions of their release.

With the assistance of the Huntsville OPP, a traffic stop was conducted. The vehicle failed to stop for the marked cruiser for a period of time, before eventually coming to a stop.

Two people were arrested for failing to comply with their undertaking, and upon a search at the Huntsville Detachment, a quantity of drugs and Canadian currency was located.

The following people have been charged:

41-year-old Dwayne Gagnon of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Fail to Comply with Probation

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

27-year-old Kearsten Lumley of Huntsville, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Fail to Comply with Probation

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Flight from Peace Officer

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.