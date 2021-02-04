Two Huntsville Residents Face Drug Charges Again

On February 3, 2021 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the OPP observed two parties travelling in a vehicle together contrary to conditions of their release.
With the assistance of the Huntsville OPP, a traffic stop was conducted. The vehicle failed to stop for the marked cruiser for a period of time, before eventually coming to a stop.
Two people were arrested for failing to comply with their undertaking, and upon a search at the Huntsville Detachment, a quantity of drugs and Canadian currency was located.
The following people have been charged:
41-year-old Dwayne Gagnon of Huntsville, Ontario
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Fail to Comply with Probation
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
27-year-old Kearsten Lumley of Huntsville, Ontario
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Fail to Comply with Probation
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Flight from Peace Officer
Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing.
Three People Face Several Drug Charges After A Traffic Stop In Huntsville