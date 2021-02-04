Orillia OPP Arrests Driver Asleep Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Vehicle

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a driver with impaired operation and possession of a stolen vehicle in Oro-Medonte.

On February 03, 2021, shortly before noon, officers received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious person asleep or unconscious behind the wheel of a pickup truck in a driveway off of Highway 11, Oro-Medonte. The caller had tried to wake the individual unsuccessfully. Officers arrived, were able to rouse the driver, and subsequently began an impaired driving investigation. As a result, the driver was arrested and transported to hospital for assessment.

The pickup truck had been reported stolen and that the driver was in violation of probation order conditions.

Terry Stillwell, age 32, from Adjala-Tosorontio Township has been charged with Operation while impaired – drugs, Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and Fail to comply with probation order.

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on March 30, 2021.