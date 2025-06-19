Two Homes In Gravenhurst Destroyed By Fire, OPP Want Tips

The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fire that occurred in Gravenhurst this morning.

At 5:00 a.m. on June 19, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers, along with all three Gravenhurst Fire Department stations and Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to emergency calls from residents on Muskoka Beach Road indicating that there were two homes on fire. A fire began in a detached garage and quickly spread to the adjacent homes, completely engulfing the structures in flames. All individuals made it to safety.

There were no injuries reported.

Muskoka Beach Road between Old Muskoka Road and Jones Road in Gravenhurst remains closed with the exception of school related traffic. Anyone wishing to access Muskoka Beach Road can access it via Jones Road.

The investigation is ongoing in consultation with the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Office of the Fire Marshall, along with support from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS). Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.