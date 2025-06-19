New RVH Zine Highlights The Creative And Human Sides Of Healthcare

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is turning the page with a new creative initiative that blends self-expression, connection and well-being into a powerful publication. The RVH Zine features poetry, paintings, sketches, photography, collages and even crochet—all created by members of Team RVH. It’s a celebration of the diverse talent, stories and lived experiences that shape the people behind the scrubs, stethoscopes and support roles at the health centre. Zines (pronounced zeens) have long been embraced by artists and communities as vehicles for storytelling and personal expression. They are small-batch independent publications typically reproduced by photocopying and available in small quantities. RVH is among the first hospitals in Canada to bring this unique format into a healthcare setting, providing workers and professional staff with an accessible, authentic way to share their voices. “Whether through the process of painting, writing, or simply by viewing art, we access a powerful internal space to pause, reflect and heal,” said Frances Thomas, RVH Senior Curator. “Creative expression supports emotional well-being, enhances empathy, and reminds us of the humanity we all share.” Rooted in the long-standing success of Art@RVH, the Zine marks an exciting evolution of RVH’s commitment to embedding art into the healthcare environment. Art@RVH – the program led by Thomas and championed by President and CEO Gail Hunt – brings together health, well-being, art and culture within the health centre. For 13 years, Art@RVH has grown to include a museum-level, permanent art collection on display across the facility. It has been thoughtfully curated with the patient experience in mind. With the Zine, the focus shifts to highlight the creative voice of RVH’s staff, professional staff and volunteers. Through various expressive media and narratives, the Zine opens a window into the human side of healthcare offering moments of joy, vulnerability, and hope. It’s not just a collection of artwork – it’s a testament to the tenacity, creativity and emotional depth of Team RVH. “This creative initiative is part of a broader cultural shift at RVH—one that embraces people from all walks of life, encourages innovation, and supports every team member in bringing their full selves to work,” said Vice President, People Experience and Chief Human Resources Officer, Dara Marcoccia. “At RVH, initiatives like the Zine reflect our commitment to staff wellbeing and creates space for connection, reflection and care.” Creative initiatives like the Zine are helping bring Vitally You to life—moving the health centre forward and building a workplace where staff feel fulfilled, cared for and valued. When healthcare workers are supported to express themselves and share their stories, everyone benefits. And the reach doesn’t stop with staff. By sharing the Zine with patients, families and visitors, RVH is supporting emotional and spiritual well-being alongside physical care—creating a more welcoming, holistic and human-centred experience. Because care at RVH isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s care that fits you: body, mind and spirit. Copies of the Zine will be available in RVH waiting rooms and a digital copy can be viewed online at https://www.rvh.on.ca/about-rvh/artrvh/.