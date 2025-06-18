Town of Parry Sound Declares June 21 As National Indigenous Peoples Day

At its meeting on June 17, 2025, Parry Sound Council unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day in the Town of Parry Sound.

This year’s theme: “Keeping the Circle Strong through the Sacred Relationship with Mother Earth” celebrates the deep cultural connection that First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities share with the land and water. It reflects the pride in their heritage, traditions, and their role as caretakers of the natural world.

To honour the day, Mayor Jamie McGarvey has extended an invitation to the Chiefs of Wasauksing, Shawanaga, Magnetawan, Henvey Inlet, and Dokis First Nations, along with representatives from the Parry Sound Friendship Centre, to attend a public Flag Raising Ceremony at the Parry Sound Town Office, 52 Seguin Street, on Friday, June 20th at 6:30 PM. All are welcome to attend.

“We are honoured to work in partnership with our neighbouring First Nations communities. Their leadership, cultural knowledge, and stewardship of the land are invaluable to the strength and spirit of our region,” said Mayor McGarvey.

The Anishinabek flag will fly throughout the weekend in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday, June 21. Following the weekend, the Pride Flag will be re-raised and will remain in place until the end of June.