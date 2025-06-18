Orillia OPP Respond To A Child Trapped In A Vehicle

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to a child trapped inside a vehicle on June 18, 2025.

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a child trapped inside a hot vehicle on June 18, 2025, at 10:48 a.m. Thanks to the quick response from Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) Officers a child showing signs of distress was rescued from a hot vehicle. With the warm summer months approaching it is not uncommon for children to enter vehicles and become locked inside while playing. Animals frequently hit the lock buttons inside vehicles while owners are attempting to enter in through a secondary door. While both these scenarios seem unlikely, the Orillia OPP frequently encounter them. These situations can become extremely dangerous and threaten the lives of the occupants rather quickly. Even on a mild day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise rapidly posing a serious risk of heatstroke, brain damage, or death. Within 10 minutes, the interior of a car can become 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature, even with windows slightly open. Children and pets are especially vulnerable as they cannot regulate their body temperature effectively.

Prevention is simple:

• Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a short time.

• Always check the back seat before locking your car.

• Use reminders like placing a personal item in the back seat to avoid forgetting.

• If you can’t bring your pet with you, leave them at home in a cool, safe environment.

• Consider dog-friendly destinations or pet-sitting services when running errands.

• Always keep a set of keys on you when outside the vehicle.

If you see a child or pet alone in a hot car, call 911 immediately. Your quick action could save a life.

Let’s work together to keep our communities safe. Talk to your friends, neighbours, and family about the dangers of leaving children or pets in hot cars. A simple reminder can save a life.