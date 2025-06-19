Bracebridge Man Charged After Stealing The Tip Box From P:izzaville

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man after investigating a theft from a local restaurant.

On June 16, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a theft from a local quick service restaurant on Wellington Street in Bracebridge. The suspect entered the business and stole a container that was attached to a counter containing cash and fled. Police located the suspect at a residence on Milton Street and have charged 28-year-old Taylor Forester of Bracebridge with Theft Under $5000, Mischief Under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 12, 2025 to answer to his charges.