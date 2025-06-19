Lakeland Networks Invests In Local Healthcare With $25,000 Pledge In Support Of The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital

The South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is excited to welcome Lakeland Networks as its newest Business Partner. Lakeland Networks has committed to a generous pledge of $25,000 over the next five years. Their support will help fund essential equipment at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, ensuring our community receives the highest standard of care.

The Business Partner Program allows local businesses to invest in the health of their community by making a multi-year pledge in support of hospital equipment needs,” says Leah Walker, Executive Director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to Lakeland Networks for their commitment. Their contribution will have a lasting impact on the care we’re able to provide at the South Muskoka site.”

A trusted provider of high-speed internet and telecommunications services across Muskoka, Lakeland Networks has long demonstrated a strong commitment to community well-being. This latest pledge reflects their dedication to supporting the health and vitality of the region.

“Supporting the hospital is important to us personally,” says Jennifer Hurlbut, Director Sales & Marketing at Lakeland. “It’s essential for our staff, customers, and the broader

community to have access to a modern, well-equipped hospital. We’re proud to play a part in making that possible.”

The Foundation staff and board extend their sincere appreciation to the entire Lakeland Networks team for their dedication to giving back to the community.

To learn more about the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation’s Business Partner Program, HealthMuskoka.ca/BusinessPartnerProgram